Jamie Carragher slams Chelsea’s record transfer of Romelu Lukaku as a “TIMEBOMB” and compares him to a player who left Manchester United.

Jamie Carragher slams Chelsea’s record transfer of Romelu Lukaku as a “TIMEBOMB” and compares him to a player who left Man United.

JAMIE CARRAGHER believes Romelu Lukaku is a ticking timebomb, and Chelsea will soon run out of patience with him.

The Sky Sports pundit believes the striker, who is 28 years old, does not fit in at Chelsea, as he did at Manchester United.

Despite claims to the contrary, Carragher believes Lukaku has not progressed as a player since his time at Old Trafford.

“When Romelu Lukaku signed for Chelsea, the consensus was that he was a different player than the one who left Manchester United,” he wrote in The Telegraph.

“Six months later, there is only one valid takeaway from his return to Stamford Bridge.

He isn’t one of them.

“All the talk about how a couple of years working with Antonio Conte, this weekend’s opponent, has elevated Lukaku’s tactical game has proven premature.

“Thomas Tuchel is in charge of the same striker who forced Manchester United to sell him to Inter Milan after they ran out of patience.

“I can’t help but think there’s a ticking timebomb in the Chelsea dressing room, with both the players and the club losing patience with each other.”

“The recent uproar over Lukaku’s interview with Italian media was a foretaste of what was to come.

“There has been a period of calm since, but if the performances continue to be poor and Tuchel gives the impression that his first-choice XI does not include Lukaku, the alarm bells will most likely be paused, not deactivated.”

Lukaku has been out of form since returning from injury and a fight with Covid.

Due to the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell, he is missing service from all areas and could be dropped for Sunday’s match against Tottenham.

Tuchel may opt to play Kai Havertz as a false nine, as the German has more attacking fluidity than Lukaku.

The Belgian was chastised at United for not contributing enough to the team other than scoring goals, and he has yet to shake off the same critics at Chelsea.

