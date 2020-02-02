Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands reach mixed doubles final at Australian Open

It seems an age since Britain’s singles challenge fizzled out at the Australian Open, but this weekend brings the promise of two Grand Slam doubles titles.

For Joe Salisbury it would be a first, while Jamie Murray has become such an old hand at winning them that he could become GB’s most decorated player in terms of Major trophies.

Murray, with American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands, will play the mixed doubles final on Saturday, going in search of his eighth Grand Slam in the company of another player.

While it is, clearly, not the equal of singles he would eclipse the seven won by Virginia Wade, who claimed three on her own.

‘Honestly I didn’t know that,’ said Murray, after they had beaten Australia’s Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith 6-3, 7-6. ‘It’s not something I’d ever thought about but I guess that’s a cool record to have. But I’ve not done it yet.’

Murray and the ebullient Mattek-Sands have won the last two US Opens, and she came up with an interesting explanation of how they first got together.

‘There is this tennis Tinder app. I saw his profile pics. I swiped it,’ she said.

Following the women’s singles final, which begins at 8.30am UK time, they will hope a decent crowd stays on to see them play fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic and Croatia’s Nikola Mektic. Mixed doubles is not the cutting edge of tennis, but a fifth title in the genre would still be a hugely laudable achievement for the 33-year-old Scot.

In the early hours of Sunday morning Salisbury and Rajeev Ram will tackle Australians Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the men’s final.

Murray partnered Salisbury in the ATP Cup this month and is delighted to see his compatriot’s trajectory go ever upwards.

‘They are a very good serving team — Joe is a great athlete, moves around the court very well. Potentially, if he has a good next three to four months, he could be No 1 in the world the way the doubles rankings are working out. It is an exciting time for him. And to have someone else really playing at the top of their game, for British tennis, is brilliant.’

This morning 21-year-old American Sofia Kenin will try to become the latest unexpected Grand Slam singles winner when she takes on former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.

Mattek-Sands knows the challenger well as her regular doubles partner and, while the Moscow-born Kenin is only seeded 14, it has not been a shock to see her come through.

‘Knowing her and seeing some of her wins this year, I am not really surprised,’ she said. ‘I don’t consider her that much of an outside shot at this title. She is feisty, she showed her mentality wins matches.

‘Against Barty (in the semis), it was her fire that got her through. She came up big with some returns on the right points and that is what it takes. She is a unique person who is really herself. That is what is going to help in the big points, you bring your personality out there.’

Kenin moved with her family to the United States as an infant. Her father and mentor Alexander took several jobs at once to help the family survive.

The story of a first generation family from Eastern Europe doing well in tennis is a familiar enough one, especially when their heritage is Russian.

Kenin Snr explained on Friday that he moved ‘because I wanted a better future for my kids’. Asked why so many tennis players originate from the former eastern bloc, he replied: ‘The route is very tough, tough and bitter.

‘What’s around it is decoration. There is something inside.’

Muguruza is unseeded after a poor 18 months but has been back in the form that saw her win both at Roland Garros and SW19 back in 2016 and 2017.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett won the wheelchair doubles at the Australian Open on Friday before revealing he won’t be allowed to play in next year’s event because his disability isn’t severe enough.

The 22-year-old, who has Perthes disease which affects his hip and femur, teamed up with fellow Brit Gordon Reid to beat French top seeds Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 4-6, 6-4 (10-7) in the men’s wheelchair doubles final.

But he told BBC Sport: ‘There’s a new system that’s come in, and I just don’t meet the requirements for it. I shed a few tears at the end.’