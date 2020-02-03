Jamie O’Hara recalls the time Robbie Keane ‘sparked out’ Edgar Davids in Tottenham training

Robbie Keane gave Edgar Davids a memorable welcome during the Dutchman’s early days at Tottenham by flooring him after a disagreement in training, according to former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara.

Davids, who arrived at Tottenham from Inter Milan in 2005, was quickly put in his place by retired Ireland international Robbie Keane after trying to assert his authority in the dressing room.

The 1995 Champions League winner would go on to enjoy a successful 18-month spell at White Hart Lane, playing 44 games and helping the club finish fifth in 2006 – but only after a quick lesson in team hierarchy.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara said: ‘I tell you who had a bit about him – Robbie Keane.

‘I remember a story with him and Edgar Davids and I hope he don’t mind me saying this.

‘We were at training and Edgar Davids came in from Inter Milan and he thought he was the bee’s knees.

‘He thought he was the guy and the main man and everything, but everyone realised Robbie Keane was the main guy at Tottenham at that time.

‘I remember him giving it to Keano in training and they were having a barney, and I think he tried to step to Robbie Keane and say something – and Keano just sparked him, bosh!

‘He just went, bang – one punch. Gone.

‘Then Davids has just picked himself up and walked off – and that was it. He came in the next day like, “morning, Robbie…”

‘He knew – no-one messed with Keano. He had that Irish thing about him that if he switched he would put you straight out.’