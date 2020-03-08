Jamie Redknapp and Roy Keane lavish praise on 18-year-old Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour

Jamie Redknapp and Roy Keane heaped praise on Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour after his man of the match performance against Everton on Sunday.

The 18-year-old started his first Premier League game in the Blues’ 4-0 victory over the Toffees.

Gilmour also won the man of the match award in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup in midweek.

Roy Keane told Sky Sports after the match: ‘We said it would be a test for him because you get the plaudits in the first game or two.

‘He’s got to do it week in week out. He makes the game look easy. Looks forward. He’s always swivelling, looking over his shoulder, he’s very confident with his passing.

‘Having said that, Everton’s midfield were abysmal. In the interview he seems a nice kid, I’m sure that will change when he gets success!

‘I bet he’s thinking whats all the fuss? He makes it look very easy.’

Jamie Redknapp also joined in with the compliments for the Chelsea midfielder.

The former Liverpool man said: ‘He’s very difficult to mark because he always finds space and good players like him always look like they have a bit more time than anyone else.

‘His pass completion is really good, he’s got great energy so he can get around the pitch.

‘The amount of times he just picked the right pass. He always looks forward. So many players want to play it safe, he looks forward.

‘He’s a bit old school to a certain extent. I was so impressed with him. But I was also impressed with Ross Barkley and Mason Mount.

‘Before the game we spoke about that midfield and thought they might have problems in there. They were all brilliant. This young man is probably thinking this Premier League is easy!’