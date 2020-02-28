JAMIE REDKNAPP: Gabriel Jesus loves an away game… he is a weapon ahead of trip to Real Madrid

There is something about away games that Gabriel Jesus loves. Since arriving in the Premier League, he has made more starts, scored more goals and racked up more assists on the road than at the Etihad Stadium.

Of his 17 goals in all competitions this season, 12 have come away from home. That is partly down to the Brazilian’s tremendous mobility and pace on the break. Those attributes proved to be Leicester’s undoing on Saturday, when Jesus came off the bench to apply the finishing touch to a quick-fire Manchester City counter-attack.

Sergio Aguero is arguably the Premier League’s greatest-ever striker and Jesus is used to playing second fiddle to the Argentine. But the 22-year-old made use of his 13 minutes on the King Power Stadium pitch as Pep Guardiola’s Plan B.

And Jesus could be a useful weapon against Real Madrid, too.

City can’t afford to go too gung-ho at the Bernabeu. They’ve fallen into the habit of leaving themselves with a lot to do in second legs in recent seasons after losing 3-0 at Liverpool and 1-0 at Tottenham in first legs.

They have to make themselves difficult to beat against Real and Jesus, the away-day king, could be a useful player for any breakaways.

It is huge to have Aymeric Laporte back in defence, too, meaning Guardiola has the option of returning Fernandinho to midfield.

Last week’s news of their Champions League ban shook City to their core, and Liverpool have been on another level in the Premier League. But it is not all doom and gloom for Guardiola. Far from it.

This club can still enjoy an incredible season, but a lot is riding on the next eight days. Real away on Wednesday night, then Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, then Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round.

Three different competitions, three chances for silverware.