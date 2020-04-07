JAMIE REDKNAPP: Gary Cahill opens up on Mauricio Sarri, his Chelsea ‘whirlwind’ and lockdown fitness

The defender who earns his living by not giving opponents an inch is contemplating the fact he now has to steer two metres clear for the foreseeable future.

‘You should never, ever take it for granted,’ Gary Cahill tells Sportsmail’s Jamie Redknapp. ‘We’re in this entertainment business. We’re blessed to do what we do.

‘We are lucky. Very lucky. When you see people working for the NHS, ultimately saving lives, you look at yourself and think, “Wait a minute…” It humbles you.’

Cahill and Redknapp would normally cross paths on the morning school run, but here they meet for a virtual catch-up to talk coronavirus, Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

With a few clicks and a fiddle with the settings, we are ready to go on video app Zoom, with reporter Kieran Gill logging in, too.

It’s 10am on Wednesday and without a weekend match to work towards, Cahill feels lost. Today marks 14 years since his Premier League debut, for Aston Villa against Arsenal in 2006. But there is no cause for celebration. It could be months before a ball is kicked in the top flight again.

: Welcome to what retirement feels like after you finish playing, Gary.

Mate, it’s hard work. I’m double active. I get up and I’m looking for things to do. I don’t think I’ve ever jet-washed my house so much. The house is gleaming!

The first few days, you put your feet up, you relax. Then you realise how much you miss it – the training, the competition.

If all of this had happened when I was playing, I reckon a few might have forgotten to train and come back four stone overweight!

That’ll be one of the first meetings we have! We’ve been given programmes. But we’ll be having the skin-folds and body fat people in as soon as we’re back.

I’ve been retired for 15 years. You might think I’m mad here but there is not one night where I don’t dream about football. I hope this makes players realise how fortunate they are.

One hundred per cent. It’s phenomenal what the NHS are doing. They’re the ones doing all the hard work and we have to support them. You just do what you’re told. This has put everything on pause and now everyone has time to reflect.

People always ask me, ‘How long are you going to play for?’ This, more than anything, has made me realise you want to play as long as you possibly can. As long as I’m fit and I’m healthy, I will play.

Speaking of fitness, we all want to finish the season, but players aren’t robots. There is a reason why we do pre-seasons – to get players prepared and avoid injuries.

Clubs will think the players need a two or three-week pre-season. Look at the injuries which you could pick up if you just jump straight back into competitive games. There will certainly have to be a mini pre-season before it all gets back up and running.

But do you think we will see the season out? This is all unchartered territory, and nobody knows what’s going to happen or when it will be safe to play again.

Exactly that. There’s no light at the end of the tunnel. The most important thing is everybody’s health – that’s first and foremost. But then everyone is waiting. They will try everything in their power to finish the season.

As players, we’ve just got to do as told. The training ground is closed, and that’s updated week by week. It’s strange because you’re trying to maintain yourself for… when? You’re ticking over but you don’t know when it will ever change.

Cahill became a Chelsea great, but it could have been very different. He appeared twice against Harry Redknapp’s Tottenham in 2010-11 – a 4-2 win at the Reebok Stadium, then a 2-1 loss at White Hart Lane.

That left the Bolton defender on the Spurs manager’s radar, but Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas won the race in January 2012. Two months later, Villas-Boas was sacked, but Cahill went on to mark his first season by winning the Champions League regardless.

One of the training pitches at Palace’s Beckenham training ground now is named ‘Nou Camp’ – a reminder of that semi-final second leg in Barcelona.

I went to one of those games against Tottenham and I remember my dad saying afterwards: ‘I’ve got to sign him, he’s different class.’ Then you went to Chelsea! How much did they pay for you in the end? About eight, eight-and-a-half million?

Seven!

I know for a fact one of my dad’s big regrets is missing out on you.

I remember having a conversation with your dad about going there, but it never materialised.

With Chelsea, you won the Premier League twice, FA Cup twice, League Cup – I’m reading this off a list, by the way, so don’t go thinking, ‘He knows his stuff!’ – Champions League, and Europa League twice. That made me jealous reading all of that out.

It was a whirlwind. When someone like Chelsea comes in for you, you just go. You’re never quite sure to what degree is it a managerial or club decision. But I wasn’t too interested in that. I just wanted to be at a top club and grab hold of my chance.

Leicester is the greatest Premier League triumph. We’ll all agree with that, I’m sure.

Yep.

But I also greatly admired what Chelsea did in 2016-17 under Antonio Conte. You lost three of your first six league games and looked off the pace.

But then that switch to a back three, after you were trailing 3-0 at half time to Arsenal, was a managerial masterclass. You won 13 in a row after switching to a 3-4-3 – and you started every one of those wins, by the way.

He was a great manager. Conte said, “Right, I’m changing this”. He knows that formation inside out, and there was not one player on the pitch who did not know his role inside out. If you didn’t know it, you didn’t play.

I played left of the three, whereas when we’d won the league with Jose (Mourinho), Azpi (Cesar Azpilicueta) was left back and I was right-sided centre back. Yet then Azpi went from left back to right-sided centre back and I went to the left-sided centre back.

I spoke to Conte and he was adamant it would work. The Joses, the Contes. The attention to detail, the way they think. They never switch off. You have that confidence; an arrogance in a good way.

In his final season at Chelsea, with his contract expiring in the summer, Cahill made just two Premier League appearances.

One of them was as an 89th-minute substitute in their last home game of 2018-19. It was a chance to say goodbye to the fans at Stamford Bridge after seven trophy-laden years in their company.

Talk to me about Maurizio Sarri and your Chelsea exit.

We went to the 2018 World Cup, got to the semi-finals, so I missed pre-season, which I think was massive looking back now. He was very much into his tactics, probably too much, and I missed all of that.

I was on the back foot. To be brutally honest, halfway through the season, the relationship was gone. I don’t think that was ever going to be recovered.

I’ve been there. At Liverpool with Gerard Houllier, I’d come back from my injury, I had Stevie Gerrard coming through, but I didn’t want anyone to think I wasn’t a good professional. You’ve got to try to be a good pro and not throw your toys out of the pram.

It’s difficult to have respect for some of the things he did. But I have a lot of respect for the club, and for the players. As a big figure then, as captain, to go about things totally the wrong way, which I easily could have done, it’s not the way to do it.

Was that easy? No. Was that one of the mentally toughest things to deal with? Especially because it went on for so long? One hundred per cent.

The maddest thing is when you don’t play for whatever reason – if you’re out of form, or if you had a few bad games and someone is playing better than you – I know in my head that if you give me four or five games in a row, I’ll be back. I’ll take my chance.

You know that in yourself because you’ve got that burning desire inside of you. Give me five games and you won’t get this shirt back. That’s an arrogance you have to have. The problem is he never gave me that.

Several Premier League clubs were interested in Cahill in the summer, including fellow Londoners Arsenal and Fulham. He chose Palace, and was reunited with the manager who had previously named him captain for England against Estonia in 2015.

The 34-year-old’s debut came in a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in which he was named man of the match.

I wrote in a column for the Mail a few weeks ago that you must be a contender for signing of the season. I stand by that now. Why did you choose Palace?

My thought process behind going to Palace was I’d worked with Roy and Ray (Lewington) before. I knew them very well, and it’s a solid club. It’s been in the Premier League for seven years. You have to ask yourself: why are you moving? You’re moving to play regularly but you’re also moving because you want to have an impact. I saw this as an opportunity to do that.

You’ve worked with some of the greatest managers in the world. Mourinho, Conte, and Roy is a very good coach, too. What have you learned from him and the rest?

I’ve tried to take the good and bad. Roy comes into his element when we go on the tactical side. Every manager has a different outlook on how he wants to defend.

Look at Conte and his back three. I’ve always been taught ‘stay goal-side, stay goal-side, stay goal-side’. But Conte wanted you to screen in front. There are different elements to defending. Roy is the same.

You’ve had an incredible career. So what’s next, Gary? Frank Lampard told me a few weeks ago that when he wins, it feels better as a manager than it did a player, because he’s in control. Will you go into coaching or do you fancy joining me in the Sky Sports studio?

To be honest, Jamie, I’m not sure. I really don’t know. My thought process was to do my coaching badges and get them in the pocket – and I’ll start that next season – but I also want to have a look at TV. I want to see what I enjoy, and what I’m good at.

Thanks for your time, Gary. Stay safe, and hopefully you’ll be back to playing football sooner rather than later. Now go take that dog of yours for his umpteenth walk of the day!