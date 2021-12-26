Jamie Redknapp slams Chelsea’s ‘lethargic’ defending after Reece James scores a shocking own goal against Aston Villa.

REECE JAMES scored an own goal for Chelsea against Aston Villa, prompting Jamie Redknapp’s wrath.

Redknapp was not impressed when England’s James put the ball into his own net just before half-time, giving Villa a 1-0 lead.

“Aston Villa get some good fortune…”

Targett whips a quick ball into the box of the (hashtag)CFC.

It skims off James’ head and over Mendy despite the fact that he is near post and there are no Villa players around him!

AVLCHE blog https:t.coSdcdnD8pempic.twitter.comEZot7nPN3h https:t.coSdcdnD8pempic.twitter.comEZot7nPN3h https:t.coSdcdnD8pempic.twitter.comEZot7nPN3h

Two Jorginho penalties and a Romelu Lukaku strike saved the 22-year-old’s blushes as the West Londoners won 3-1.

Regardless, James will not be in a hurry to watch the highlights.

Matt Targett found himself in space on the left side of the field with 28 minutes on the clock.

The full-back whipped in a cross for Matty Cash, who was waiting.

But James jumped to block with his head, but it hit him on the bonce and looped over Edouard Mendy, who was close by.

By half-time, Jorginho had equalised, but Redknapp was not impressed with the way the Blues had fallen behind.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“Look at Reece James, I don’t think he gets out fast enough to block the cross and doesn’t get himself in a good position,” he explained.

“That, I believe, encapsulates Chelsea’s sluggish and sluggish defending.”

Although the Sky pundit was quick to criticize England’s right-back, he also blamed Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Mendy.

“I also believe the goalkeeper can improve,” Redknapp added.

For the most up-to-date rumors, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.

“He conceded a goal against West Ham a few weeks ago that beat him at the near post, and this is similar.”

“It enters at an unusual angle.

“Perhaps it caught him off guard, but in football, you have to be prepared for anything.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS