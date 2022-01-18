Jamie Vincent, who played for Portsmouth, Crystal Palace, and Bournemouth, died at the age of 46.

Vincent made 447 league appearances during his career, which included stops at Bournemouth, Huddersfield Town, and Derby County, among other EFL clubs.

“We’re devastated to hear that former (hashtag)Pompey defender Jamie Vincent has passed away,” Portsmouth said in a brief statement on Twitter.

“Jamie, may your soul rest in peace.”

“Aldershot Town Football Club is deeply saddened to learn former defender Jamie Vincent has passed away,” said another former club, Aldershot.

“At this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with Jamie’s family and friends.”

“Jamie, rest in peace.”

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of former defender Jamie Vincent,” Swindon Town said.

“At this extremely difficult time, our hearts go out to Jamie’s family and friends.”

“May you rest in peace.”

Vincent played in all three divisions of the EFL after being promoted to League One with Swindon in 2007.

Before finishing his EFL career at Aldershot in 2011, the left-back also played for Walsall, Millwall, and Yeovil.

