Jan Vertonghen’s Tottenham career looks to be coming to an end

Jan Vertonghen’s time at Tottenham appears at an end, with no new contract extension in sight for the 32-year-old who has been at the club since 2012.

The Belgian was upset after being substituted less than 10 minutes into the start of the second half in Wednesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Southampton.

He is expected to leave at the end of this season when his contract expires. Vertonghen is currently able to negotiate with foreign clubs for the next campaign.

Vertonghen’s form has dipped recently and the emergence of Japhet Tanganga, 20, means Jose Mourinho has other options in defence, as well as Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Ryan Sessegnon, who started against Southampton, has spoken honestly about struggling to get to grips with the Premier League following his £25million move from Fulham.

Sessegnon suffered an injury setback early on and said after Wednesday’s 3-2 victory: ‘I try to be positive and in recent weeks when I’ve had the chance it’s probably been a bit negative.

‘When I came to Spurs, it was tough at the start but I’m starting to find my feet and the more games I play the more confident I am. I set my standards very high.

‘Everyone sees that. Perhaps I am a bit hard on myself but that’s the way I am. I set the bar very high. Unless I reach those targets I’m not happy.

‘Of course everyone feels pressure for this football club but I don’t think there’s any added pressure.’