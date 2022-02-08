Janet Jackson bares all, Beyonce turns off the lights, and Tom Brady leads an incredible comeback in the Super Bowl.

Janet Jackson bares it all, Beyonce dims the lights, and Tom Brady leads an incredible comeback in the Super Bowl.

OVER THE YEARS, THE MOST IMPORTANT GAME IN THE UNITED STATES HAS SEEN A LOT OF AMAZING MOMENTS AND UNBELIEVABLE DRAMA – AND NOT JUST ON THE FIELD.

We take a look back at some memorable Super Bowl moments ahead of Super Bowl 56, which pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 28 to 24 in Glendale, Arizona in 2015.

Katy Perry headlined the University of Phoenix Stadium’s half-time show, which went off without a hitch for the most part.

Although the superstar herself was flawless, one of her backup dancers appeared to have no idea what they were doing.

Back-up dancers, I say, but it was a shark.

One of the two sharks who were dancing with her made all the wrong moves and became an internet sensation as a result.

– Houston, 2004 – New England Patriots 32 Carolina Panthers 29

In one of the most exciting games in recent memory, the Patriots won their second Super Bowl in three seasons.

However, the Super Bowl of 2004 will be remembered for a hilarious half-time show moment in which Janet Jackson’s breast was exposed to the world.

During a performance with Justin Timberlake, Jackson looked embarrassed due to a “wardrobe malfunction.”

Over 200,000 complaints were sent to the Federal Communications Commission.

CBS attempted to distance themselves from the incident, but was fined (dollar)550,000.

Many people wondered if the incident was staged as a publicity stunt.

After all, Timberlake’s lyrics promised to “have you naked by the end of this song.”

In Miami, 1969, the New York Jets defeated the Baltimore Colts 16-7.

It was the AFL-NFL merger’s third Championship Game, and the first to be called the Super Bowl.

The Colts were expected to beat the Jets and maintain the NFL’s hegemony over the fledgling AFL.

However, Jets quarterback Joe Namath had a different perspective.

The heavy underdogs were guaranteed to win thanks to Namath, and they dutifully delivered the sport’s biggest upset.

Tampa Bay, 1991, New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19.

Oh, the possibilities for the Buffalo Bills.

At the start of the 1990s, they made it to the Super Bowl four times in a row, but they were never able to return to Western New York victorious.

Scott Norwood was faced with a 47-yard field goal to kick his team to a 22-20 victory in the first of his four trips to the championship game in Tampa, but he missed wide to the right.

Bills fans are among the most tormented in the NFL. Their team has missed the playoffs for the past 17 seasons, the league’s longest drought.

Since then, Norwood has kept a low profile.

