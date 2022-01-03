January transfer window 2022 completed deals: A complete list of Premier League transfers to date, as well as when the deadline is.

January 2022 transfer window completed deals: A complete list of Premier League transfers to date, as well as when the deadline is.

Newcastle are looking to make a splash in the transfer market, while Antonio Conte will be hoping to bolster Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four.

Now that the January transfer window has officially opened, a number of Premier League clubs from both ends of the table are expected to do some serious business in the transfer market.

Since Newcastle’s last transfer window, a lot has changed at the relegation-threatened club.

The club’s new owners could bring in as many as six new recruits this month to provide Eddie Howe with a squad capable of surviving.

Newcastle United are confident of bringing in Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier, according to i.

According to Antonio Conte’s recent comments, Trippier’s former club Tottenham could be busy as well.

Before the New Year’s Day win at Watford, the Italian said, “After only two weeks, I said we need to improve the quality of the squad.”

“Indeed, the situation is clearer now than it was previously.

I’m looking forward to meeting with the club and then giving my thoughts on the squad and our situation.”

Manchester United’s Ralf Rangnick, who will remain at Old Trafford on a consultancy basis beyond the end of the season, is another new manager who may look to remodel an inherited squad.

Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Phil Jones, Donny van de Beek, and Dean Henderson are all expected to leave.

Despite the fact that the window only opened on January 1, some significant transactions have already been completed.

After agreeing terms with Barcelona in December, Ferran Torres has officially completed his £54.8 million transfer from Manchester City.

“I’ve always said it, and it was obvious to me.”

“I went to City to pay homage to one of Spain’s greats,” Torres joked at his Nou Camp unveiling.

Vitaliy Mykolenko, a Ukrainian left-back, has joined Everton for an undisclosed fee and was paraded in front of the fans before Everton’s 3-2 loss to Brighton on January 2.

Lucas Digne, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, is expected to be replaced by the 22-year-old.

