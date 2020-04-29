Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe admits it could be ‘IMPOSSIBLE’ to hold Olympics in 2021

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has thrown further doubt on next year’s Olympics – admitting it will be ‘impossible’ to hold the Games unless coronavirus is ‘contained’.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori this week confirmed the Olympics will be ‘scrapped’ altogether rather than postponed again if they are unable to take place in their new slot in the summer of 2021.

And with Japan under a state of emergency and public health experts pessimistic about the chances of the virus clearing by next year, Abe has now expressed his own concerns.

Abe said: ‘We must brace for a protracted battle against the pandemic. It would be impossible to hold the Games in a complete form unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained.

‘The Olympic Games must be held in a way that shows the world has won its battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, it will be hard to hold the Games.’

The Japan Medical Association have already said the Olympics should not be held unless a vaccine is developed.

But in a sign of a disagreement between Japan and the International Olympic Committee, John Coates, who is leading the IOC’s coordination commission, said the Games are ‘not contingent on a vaccine’.

IOC president Thomas Bach for the first time on Wednesday hinted some changes will have to be made for the 2021 event.

He said: ‘At this moment, nobody knows what the realities of the post-coronavirus world will look like. What is clear, however, is that probably none of us will be able to sustain every single initiative or event that we were planning before this crisis hit.’

Bach also said the postponement will cost the IOC ‘several hundred million US dollars’.