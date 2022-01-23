Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson, a heavyweight who has a 100% KO record, has been compared to Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

Jared ‘Big Baby’ Anderson is a heavyweight boxer who has a perfect KO record and has been compared to Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

JARED ANDERSON is the heavyweight champion with a perfect knockout ratio, drawing legendary comparisons and being tipped as Tyson Fury’s heir.

The American prospect is 11-0, with all of his wins coming inside the distance, and he assisted Fury with crucial sparring before the Brit’s victories over Deontay Wilder in 2020 and 2021.

Anderson will soon inherit the Gypsy King’s throne, according to his promoter, Bob Arum.

Arum, a seven-decade veteran of boxing, has coached some of the sport’s most famous names.

That includes Muhammad Ali, who saw Mike Tyson, at the age of 20, become the world’s youngest heavyweight champion in 1986.

Anderson was compared to the two heavyweight legends by Arum, who is 90 years old.

“Mike Tyson was a tremendous puncher who didn’t show much boxing ability,” he told Sky Sports.

“Jared has demonstrated boxing prowess and power.

He’s more like a young Muhammad Ali than a young Mike Tyson to me.”

Anderson is known by the moniker Big Baby, which he coined for himself and which he shares with disgraced heavyweight Jarrell Miller.

“I’ve always felt like the ‘Big Baby.’ No disrespect to (Miller), but I just think that (nickname) is me, that’s my name,” Anderson said.

“I thought of it.”

Nobody is going to use the name in the same way that I am.

“I’m going to be the better man all of the time.”

Arum is currently promoting WBC champion Fury, 33, who most recently knocked out Wilder, 36, in a trilogy bout in October.

The American promoter also believes he has the next heavyweight champion on his hands.

“That’s what I really believe he’ll be,” he said.

Jared will be in pole position to become the next great heavyweight when Tyson Fury hangs up his gloves.”

Wilder hasn’t fought since his second loss to Fury in Las Vegas, but Arum has welcomed him back for a fight against Anderson at the end of the year.

“Wilder is a tremendous talent,” he said.

Tyson can attest to him hitting like a mule.

Wilder would beat almost anyone in the heavyweight division.

“He needs to process.”

Anderson is the only person who will be capable of defeating him by the end of the year.

“By the end of the year, I’d be willing to talk about a Wilder-Anderson fight.”

“After Fury, we’re grooming him to be the next heavyweight champion.”