Jared Goff, the Lions’ quarterback, has made a new decision.

The Detroit Lions had to start Tim Boyle at quarterback this past Sunday.

This is due to the fact that Jared Goff recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Goff’s absence was thankfully brief for the Lions.

He was activated from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Monday, the team announced.

This upcoming Sunday against the Seahawks, Goff should be the Lions’ starting quarterback.

Goff tore apart the Cardinals’ secondary in an upset victory before the Lions placed him on the reserveCOVID-19 list.

He threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

Lions Announce New Decision On QB Jared Goff

Lions Announce New Decision On QB Jared Goff