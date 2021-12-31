Jason and Laura Kenny, a cycling couple, are the first husband and wife to be named to the same New Year Honours list.

Jason and Laura Kenny, a husband and wife cycling team, are the first husband and wife to be recognized on the same New Year’s Honours list.

Jason won his ninth medal overall – and seventh gold – on the final day of the Tokyo Games, while his wife Laura won two medals in Tokyo and now has six medals overall.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Team GB won a total of 65 medals, including 78 medals for heroes from both games.

Diver Tom Daley, swimmer Adam Peaty, and six-time Olympic medalist gymnast Max Whitlock are among the dozens of athletes to receive honorary degrees.

Emma Raducanu, 19, received an MBE after becoming the first qualifier to win a grand slam title at the US Open in September, just weeks after winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

“It makes me immensely proud and grateful to be listed to receive an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen,” the British number one said.

“This year has been full of amazing surprises for me, so having this appointment to end 2021 is very special.”

Hannah Cockroft, who won two gold medals in wheelchair racing, and Kadeena Cox, who starred in this year’s I’m a Celeb after winning two gold medals in cycling in Tokyo, were both awarded OBEs.

Lauren Price, Team GB’s Olympic boxing champion, said her late grandfather would have been the “proudest man in the valleys” if she had been named to the New Year Honours list.

After winning gold in the women’s middleweight final, Price, who was raised by her grandparents, will be awarded the MBE.

Steve Holland, England’s assistant manager, has been awarded an MBE for his role in guiding the team to the Euro 2020 final, their first major final appearance in 55 years.

Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes has been given an OBE for her efforts in helping the Blues retain their Women’s Super League title and reach the Champions League final in 2021.

Former footballer Gary Bennett has been awarded an MBE for his work with the Show Racism the Red Card campaign, while Bobby Moore’s widow Stephanie has been awarded an OBE for her contributions to bowel cancer research funding.