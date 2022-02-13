Jason Kelce, an All-Pro center, is reportedly considering his options for the 2022 season.

Jason Kelce, an All-Pro center, is said to be deciding on his 2022 season plans.

Jason Kelce, the All-Pro center, expected to retire in 2021.

He’s since changed his mind.

Kelce reportedly told close friends and family that he plans to play in 2022.

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but that appears to be the case.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane writes, “Jason Kelce reveals this year was supposed to be his last, but indications are the (hashtag)Eagles center will be back.”

