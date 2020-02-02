Jason Roy hits brilliant ton as England beat South Africa Invitational XI by 77 runs in ODI warm-up

Jason Roy, the man who put the finishing touches on England’s momentous Lord’s triumph last July, was forced to make another telling intervention to prevent Eoin Morgan’s team being embarrassed in their opening outing as world champions.

Things could not have begun much worse as Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root departed inside the first over and Morgan followed soon afterwards to leave the tourists 16 for three in the first of two practice matches against a Cricket South Africa XI.

But Roy, who launched the most famous throw in English cricket history to dismiss New Zealand’s Martin Guptill in his previous appearance for the national team, rode his luck early to crash 104, an innings that proved the cornerstone of a 77-run win at Boland Park.

It was not only the loss of the early wickets that made the Roy-led navigation to safety challenging. A planned morning power-cut of two hours – used in selected areas of South Africa to avoid outages late in the day – meant the batsmen did not have the luxury of a scoreboard to gauge their progress, rendering the Surrey batsman clueless he had reached a 94-ball hundred until a smattering of applause broke out in the crowd.

‘I thought the umpire stitched me up, to be honest. I could only assume it was for my hundred so I raised my bat but then he said ‘are you sure they are not clapping (the team) 150. I said ‘I bloody hope not,’ as I would have looked like a bit of a muppet,’ Roy said.

Even with the typically aggressive innings from the 29-year-old, plus handy contributions from Joe Denly and Chris Woakes, England were under threat of marking their first match of a journey to their title defence in India in 2023 with a humiliating result.

Particularly so when – after Ben Stokes, who has chosen to remain here rather than return home for a 10-day break, spent the interval honing his bowling in the middle – Jacques Snyman emulated Roy’s savagery to charge a team made up of players surplus to the requirements of South Africa’s six franchises to 91 for one in pursuit of 241 for victory.

But Lancashire leg-spinner Matt Parkinson exploited the lack of pace in the pitch to quell the rollicking start, dismissing home captain Jean du Plessis in the 18th over, immediately after a drinks break, and triggering a collapse of eight wickets for 47 runs.

‘Playing a warm-up game in Paarl when the last game you played was in the World Cup final is quite difficult but we’ve got to build foundations again going forward for the next few years. It was good they put us under pressure,’ Roy added.

The two teams meet again on Saturday in another 14-a-side contest, ahead of the three-match ODI series, starting in Cape Town on Tuesday.