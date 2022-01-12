Javier Mendez, Khabib’s coach, refutes Jake Paul’s claims that he will train him, telling a YouTuber that he must first win over the gym.

Javier Mendez, Khabib’s coach, denies Jake Paul’s claims that he will train him and tells a YouTuber that he will have to win over the gym.

Jake Paul’s claim that he’ll train at the legendary mixed martial arts gym has been denied by AMERICAN KICKBOXING ACADEMY chief Javier Mendez.

Before his rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last December, the YouTuber-turned-boxer claimed he was set to train under Mendez at the famed San Jose gym.

Mendez, who coaches former UFC champions Luke Rockhold, Cain Velasquez, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, claims that the YouTuber has “never asked” to train at his gym.

“It could happen,” he told The Schmo.

“But, like anyone else, we have to go through all of the coaches and fighters who are here, as well as anyone who is a famous athlete like him.”

Paul’s membership will be put to a vote if he is serious about training at AKA.

“They will go through the routine that everyone goes through,” Mendez continued, “so he would have to get voted by everyone.”

“If one person doesn’t want him here for that reason, he can’t be here, so everyone would have to vote.”

When Paul said he’d come train at AKA, Mendez was as surprised as MMA fans, but he was grateful for the “plug.”

“I really liked the plug he gave us,” he said.

“I think it was a fantastic plug, and I think he’s a fantastic person who markets himself fantastically,” says the author.

What he does is fantastic.”

Paul, 24, has teased a move to mixed martial arts by posting a video of himself practicing leg kicks on social media recently.

“If you want to come into MMA, we would gladly do it,” said Bellator president Scott Coker to MMA Junkie.

“Consider this: He is not saying, ‘I’m going to train here.’

‘I’m going to the gym there to train.’

“He’ll go to one of the best gyms on the planet, where Khabib is, where Daniel Cormier is still training, where Cain Velasquez is now teaching, and he’ll thrive in an environment where he already has a wrestling background.”

“Obviously, he’s got a lot of striking ability.

You’ve already seen it, and this guy is only going to get better and better.”

