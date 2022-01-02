Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s performance astounded the college football world.

The performance of Jaxon Smith-Njigba has stunned the college football world.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba carried Ohio State to a 48-45 Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

Throughout the game, he was on fire, racking up 346 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

His 346 yards are a career high as well as the most ever by any player in a college football bowl game.

College Football World Amazed By Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Performance

Final stat line for Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 15 receptions, 346 yards, 3 TDs The 346 receiving yards is the most for any bowl game in history. Just an absolute clinic. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA FOR THE LEAD!! THIS MAN CAN’T BE STOPPED pic.twitter.com/AgDWhFSas6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2022

Are we sure Jaxon Smith-Njigba shouldn’t have opted out too? — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) January 1, 2022

HOLY DIME FROM CJ STROUD TO JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4gQDoUMaz6 — Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) January 2, 2022

Jaxon Smith-Njigba now has the most receiving yards (231) in @rosebowlgame history. The game’s only in the third quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/2yNyfpHVXg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 2, 2022

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is putting up one of the greatest receiving peformances of all time. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 2, 2022