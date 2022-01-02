Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s performance astounded the college football world.

The performance of Jaxon Smith-Njigba has stunned the college football world.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba carried Ohio State to a 48-45 Rose Bowl victory over Utah.
Throughout the game, he was on fire, racking up 346 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.
His 346 yards are a career high as well as the most ever by any player in a college football bowl game.
College Football World Amazed By Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Performance
Final stat line for Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 15 receptions, 346 yards, 3 TDs
The 346 receiving yards is the most for any bowl game in history.
Just an absolute clinic.
