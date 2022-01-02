Trending
Infosurhoy

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s performance astounded the college football world.

0
By on Sports

The performance of Jaxon Smith-Njigba has stunned the college football world.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba carried Ohio State to a 48-45 Rose Bowl victory over Utah.

Throughout the game, he was on fire, racking up 346 yards and three touchdowns on 15 receptions.

His 346 yards are a career high as well as the most ever by any player in a college football bowl game.

College Football World Amazed By Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Performance

College Football World Amazed By Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Performance

Comments are closed.