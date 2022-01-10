Jaxson Dart, a 5-star quarterback, has been linked to two schools.

Jaxson Dart, a 5-star quarterback transfer, has been linked to two schools.

Jaxson Dart, a four-star quarterback from USC, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier today.

Dart will undoubtedly pique the interest of other programs.

Dart threw for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions as a freshman in 2021.

Caleb Williams appeared to have a bright future with the Trojans, but today’s news has only fueled speculation that he will reunite with former Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley at USC.

Carl Reed of 247Sports suggested two top programs for Dart: Georgie and Notre Dame.

“Jaxson Dart is a great fit for Notre Dame and Georgia,” Reed said on Twitter.

“With an elite quarterback, Notre Dame could be right in the middle of the championship race.”

2 Schools Mentioned For 5-Star QB Transfer Jaxson Dart

2 Schools Mentioned For 5-Star QB Transfer Jaxson Dart