Jaxson Dart, a 5-star transfer, has his sights set on three colleges.

Jaxson Dart, a highly touted USC quarterback, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week, signaling the end of his brief stay in the state of California.

The former five-star recruit is already narrowing his options.

Dart is reportedly focusing on three possible landing spots as of Thursday morning, according to Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports: Oklahoma, Ole Miss, and TCU. The rising sophomore is reportedly planning to visit all three schools between now and the weekend.

According to Ben Garrett of Ole Miss Spirit, Dart’s first stop will be at Ole Miss on Thursday.

