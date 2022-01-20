Jaxson Dart, a five-star transfer, pays an unexpected visit.

Jaxson Dart, a five-star transfer, makes an unexpected appearance.

Jaxson Dart, a five-star quarterback transfer, is one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal.

He also paid an interesting visit to a potential school on Wednesday.

According to On3 Sports, the now-former USC quarterback visited the BYU Cougars earlier today in his hometown of Provo, Utah.

The talented young QB was heavily recruited by Kalani Sitake and the BYU program prior to his original decision to head to LA after graduating from Corner Canyon High School as a four-star recruit in 2021.

