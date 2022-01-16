Jaxson Dart, a five-star transfer quarterback, has been reduced to two schools, according to a report.
The five-star quarterback for the USC Trojans announced his decision to leave earlier this year, prompting speculation that five-star Caleb Williams is on the way.
Dart could be heading in the same direction as Williams.
Report: 5-Star Transfer QB Jaxson Dart Down To 2 Schools
USC Trojans transfer Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg are choosing between the Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss Rebels as their transfer destinations, per @HamiltonESPN.
