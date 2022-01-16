Jaxson Dart, a five-star transfer quarterback, has been reduced to two schools, according to a report.

One of the top transfer quarterbacks in the country, Jaxson Dart, has reportedly narrowed his options to two schools.

The five-star quarterback for the USC Trojans announced his decision to leave earlier this year, prompting speculation that five-star Caleb Williams is on the way.

Dart could be heading in the same direction as Williams.

According to ESPN, the five-star USC Trojans transfer quarterback has narrowed his options down to just two schools.

Report: 5-Star Transfer QB Jaxson Dart Down To 2 Schools

Report: 5-Star Transfer QB Jaxson Dart Down To 2 Schools