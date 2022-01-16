Jay Bilas Names His National Player of the Year Favorite

Jay Bilas Names His National Player of the Year Front-Runner
Oscar Tshiebwe is off to a great start with the Kentucky Wildcats this season.
Tshiebwe has had a lot of success since moving to Lexington from West Virginia.
Jay Bilas, an ESPN college basketball analyst, has noticed.
On the set of “College GameDay,” Bilas stated, “He’s my leader for National Player of the Year.”
