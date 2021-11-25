Jay Glazer, an NFL insider, has an eye-opening report on Mark Ingram.

Mark Ingram’s report from NFL Insider Jay Glazer is eye-opening.

The likelihood of Mark Ingram missing tonight’s game against the Buffalo Bills is growing.

Due to a knee injury, New Orleans has already ruled star running back Alvin Kamara out for the third straight game.

The team’s veteran No. 1 receiver, Ingram, has been a key contributor to the team’s success.

2, has a knee problem of his own.

Despite the fact that Ingram was limited in practice on Wednesday, FOX’s Jay Glazer reported this afternoon that the Saints “do not expect” him to play tonight.

If that’s the case, Tony Jones Jr., Ty Montgomery, and Dwayne Washington should be able to handle the running back duties against Buffalo.

Ingram has done a fantastic job filling in for Kamara over the last two weeks, rushing for 135 yards and a touchdown while also catching 10 passes for 86 yards.

The Saints have lost their last three games and are now 5-5.

After beating the Buccaneers on October 31, the team hasn’t won since.

Tonight, at 8:20 p.m., they’ll face a depleted Bills squad.

NBC’s ET

