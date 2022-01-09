Jay Glazer Discusses Jim Harbaugh’s Situation

Jay Glazer Talks About Jim Harbaugh and What He’s Heard

The Jim Harbaugh rumors have been rampant this week, and they only got hotter on Sunday’s FOX NFL pregame show.

After being linked to the Raiders job this week, Jay Glazer addressed the Harbaugh rumors, confirming that he has already called a few people.

“I can tell you this,” Glazer said, “Jim Harbaugh has been calling around asking for people to join his staff in case he gets an NFL job.”

“He’s thinking about coming back to the NFL.”

Jay Glazer Shares What He’s Hearing About Jim Harbaugh

Jay Glazer Shares What He’s Hearing About Jim Harbaugh