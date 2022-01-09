Jay Glazer speculates that the Raiders may make a blockbuster coach trade.

Several teams will be searching for a new head coach this offseason, including the Las Vegas Raiders.

They are expected to look into a variety of possibilities for the role.

They could even try to trade for a coach, according to FOX’s Jay Glazer.

Glazer stated earlier today in his weekly pregame segment that the Raiders want to make a big splash, even if it means trading for a proven winner.

Glazer said, “I think the Raiders would love to go and possibly get a rock star.”

“Perhaps look for someone to trade for.”

Sean Payton or Mike Tomlin.

“Something similar to that.”

