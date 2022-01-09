Jay Glazer speculates that the Raiders may make a blockbuster coach trade.
Several teams will be searching for a new head coach this offseason, including the Las Vegas Raiders.
They are expected to look into a variety of possibilities for the role.
They could even try to trade for a coach, according to FOX’s Jay Glazer.
Glazer stated earlier today in his weekly pregame segment that the Raiders want to make a big splash, even if it means trading for a proven winner.
Glazer said, “I think the Raiders would love to go and possibly get a rock star.”
“Perhaps look for someone to trade for.”
Sean Payton or Mike Tomlin.
“Something similar to that.”
The coaching firing carousel began this AM w the firing of Vic Fangio. It’s just the start. Here is my coaching forecast and what you need to know of who’s safe, on the hot seat and still in flux as well as an extensive guide to candidates to fill those jobs. pic.twitter.com/4QRxArTTz5
— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 9, 2022