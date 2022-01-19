Jay Gruden, a former NFL coach, had a job interview today.

Jay Gruden, a former NFL coach, was interviewed today for a new job.

Jay Gruden, the former head coach of the Washington Redskins, was interviewed in Carolina on Tuesday.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Gruden met with the Panthers earlier in the day to interview for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Interviewed For New Job Today

Former NFL Coach Jay Gruden Interviewed For New Job Today

Former WFT coach Jay Gruden, who was mentioned as a possible Panthers target, did in fact interview with Matt Rhule for Carolina’s vacant offensive coordinator post, per sources. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 18, 2022