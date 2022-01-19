Trending
Jay Gruden, a former NFL coach, had a job interview today.

Jay Gruden, a former NFL coach, was interviewed today for a new job.

Jay Gruden, the former head coach of the Washington Redskins, was interviewed in Carolina on Tuesday.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Gruden met with the Panthers earlier in the day to interview for the vacant offensive coordinator position.

