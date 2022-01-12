Jay Williams believes the Warriors’ 2016-17 team would have defeated the Bulls in the 1996 NBA Finals.

Jay Williams believes the 2016-17 Warriors would have beaten the Bulls in 1996.

Steph Curry is supported by ESPN’s Jay Williams.

In an interview with GQ, the Warriors superstar was asked if he thinks the 2016-2017 Warriors can beat Michael Jeffery Jordan’s infamous ’96 Bulls.

“Absolutely,” Curry said to the publication.

“Obviously, we’ll never know, but if you put us up against them on paper, I think we have a good chance.”

I’d predict the Dubs to win in six as well.”

During an appearance on “First Take” on Wednesday, Williams expressed similar sentiments, telling his colleagues, “I think the 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors is the best basketball team ever assembled!… I think Golden State WOULD win this series in six!”

Jay Williams: 2016-17 Warriors Team Would Have Beaten 1996 Bulls

.@RealJayWilliams thinks the 2016-17 Warriors would’ve beaten the ’96 Bulls 😳 “I think that the 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors is the best basketball team ever assembled! … I think that Golden State WOULD win this series in six!” pic.twitter.com/Q6UzH9sTSJ — First Take (@FirstTake) January 12, 2022