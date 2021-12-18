Jaylon Smith, a former first-round pick, has signed with a new NFL team.
Jaylon Smith, a former linebacker with the Dallas Cowboys, has joined a new NFL team.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Smith joined the New York Giants practice squad on Friday.
Former First-Round Pick Jaylon Smith Signs With New NFL Team
Giants signed former Cowboys’ LB Jaylon Smith to their practice squad.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021