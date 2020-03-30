Jean-Michel Aulas denies having blocked the departure of Ndombele at Barça – Fil Info – Transfers

Jean-Michel Aulas is accused of causing harm, even when he does nothing. In any case, according to him. This Saturday, a newspaper by Mundo Deportivo accused the emblematic president of Olympique Lyonnais of having prevented the transfer of Ndombélé to FC Barcelona. The starting point for this statement? A quote from “JMA” dating from the transfer from Umtiti in 2016, for 25 million euros:

“It was a real gift. We had higher financial offers, but I knew that Sam only wanted to go to Barça or continue to Lyon. It didn’t feel like another club. The player asked me … What was I going to do? “

Following this, the man at the head of OL since 1987 has, still according to Mundo Deportivo, privileged other contenders for his future transfers. In addition, Tottenham had to spend no less than 60 million euros to afford Ndombele. A not completely wacky theory. So much so that the 71-year-old businessman himself had to deny the rumor, on his favorite social network: twitter.

OL: Aulas blocked the transfer of Ndombele to Barça last [email protected]@Progressfalse, and silly quickly deny this kind of nonsense that does not honor you: there is so much more important and serious at the moment #ethicshttps://t.co/sMnaKY11po – Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) March 28, 2020

That said, Barça still keeps a close eye on the 23-year-old French, who plays little with the Spurs. Perhaps the Blaugrana will take action during the next transfer window? And if so, how much can they tear it off for? Less than 60 million, that’s for sure.