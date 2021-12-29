Jeff Dickerson, a 44-year-old ESPN Chicago Bears reporter, died in the same hospice as his wife after battling colon cancer.

Jeff Dickerson was best known for his work as a sports network reporter covering the Chicago Bears.

The renowned author died in the same hospice care facility where his wife Caitlin died only two years before.

Caitlin had been battling melanoma and its complications for eight years when she died.

Dickerson reportedly told his coworkers that he was only there to “humor” his doctors after being admitted to the hospice last week.

“JD was one of the most positive people you will ever meet,” ESPN deputy editor for digital NFL coverage Heather Burns said in a tribute.

“In October, we all got together for an event, and he was there lifting our spirits and assuring us that he was going to beat cancer.”

He was just like that.

“We are praying for Jeff’s family, especially his son, Parker.”

“If you need something to encapsulate or describe who Jeff Dickerson was, that’s it,” said ESPN 1000 host Tom Waddle, a former Bears receiver.

“He was there for a colleague he held in the highest regard and cared for as if he were a brother.”

“Despite being struggling with something himself, he’s at Vaughn’s event honoring Vaughn for a great cause.”

“I never once heard him pity himself, whether it was what Caitlin was going through or what he had to go through,” Waddle continued.

At any time.

He’s never said that this has gotten the best of him, that I didn’t deserve it.

“It’s amazing how strong some people are when confronted with situations like this.”

I never heard a cross word from him, and I never got the impression he felt cheated out of anything.”

Parker, Jeff’s son, and George and Sandy, Jeff’s parents, survive him.

