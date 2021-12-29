Jeff Dickerson had a certain type of cancer.

Jeff Dickerson had what kind of cancer?

Jeff Dickerson, a long-time Bears beat reporter for ESPN radio in Chicago, died on December 28, 2021, after a year-long battle with cancer.

He was 44 years old at the time.

Dickerson died of colon cancer in the same hospice where his wife Caitlin died two years before.

Caitlin Dickerson had been undergoing treatment for melanoma and its side effects for eight years.

Dickerson is survived by his 11-year-old son Parker, as well as his parents, Sandy and George Dickerson, both of whom attended Buffalo Grove High School and the University of Illinois.

Dickerson was known for his upbeat personality and professionalism as a journalist.

Despite his illness, he worked to raise funds for the Vaughn McClure Foundation, which he helped establish to honor McClure, a former colleague and ESPN reporter who died in 2020.

According to ESPN, Dickerson referred to his wife Caitlin as an “inspiration” in 2019 because she “refused to let her cancer dictate her life.”

He turned his resolve into a full schedule after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2021, which included parenting Parker, fundraising for cancer research, and covering the Chicago Bears for ESPN internet and ESPN 1000 radio.

On October 14, Dickerson served as the emcee for the foundation’s first fundraising dinner in Chicago.

Few people in the room were aware that his illness was worsening.

The Bears issued a statement after learning of Dickerson’s death, describing him as “the consummate professional.”

According to ESPN, “JD took great pride in his coverage of the Bears for 20 years.”

JD was always one of the first reporters in the press box on game day, greeting everyone with a friendly greeting and a smile that could brighten anyone’s day.

He was a one-of-a-kind individual who will be sorely missed.”

According to San Francisco 49ers place-kicker Robbie Gould, who spent 11 seasons with the Bears, Dickerson earned the respect of teammates who valued his dedication to precision.

Gould said, “He always wrote a true story.”

“He always wrote about what was going on at the time.

He didn’t try to reverse the bus.

He tried to capture the story in its entirety.

I believe a lot of the guys gave him a lot of credit because they trusted him to write it correctly.

