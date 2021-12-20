Jeff Fisher, a former NFL coach, is said to be’seriously considering’ a college coaching job.

Jeff Fisher, a former NFL coach, is said to be’seriously considering’ a college coaching position.

Jeff Fisher, a former longtime NFL coach, has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of college football jobs in recent years.

Fisher interviewed for the position at East Tennessee State, according to The Tennessean, and is “considering the position and may accept it if offered.”

After Randy Sanders announced his retirement, the ETSU job became available last week.

Sanders led the Buccaneers to the FCS Quarterfinals in 2021 after going 26-16 in four seasons.

This past season, ETSU went 11-2 with a win over Vanderbilt to start the season.

