Jeff Hardy was ‘kicked out of WWE’ after he turned down the company’s offer of substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation.

Jeff Hardy was ‘kicked out of WWE’ after turning down the company’s offer of substance abuse treatment and rehab.

According to reports, WWE has released JEFF Hardy just days after he abruptly left the ring and walked out through the crowd during an untelevised show in Texas.

The 44-year-old, who is one-half of the legendary tag-team duo The Hardy Boyz, was reportedly fired by WWE after he turned down the company’s help and offer to go to rehab.

Hardy was kicked off the WWE tour over the weekend after vanishing from the ring in the middle of a match.

On Saturday, he was paired with Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods in a live event in Edinburg, Texas, against Roman Reigns and the Uso brothers, Jimmy and Jey, when he abruptly tagged in McIntyre and exited the arena through the crowd.

After the match, Hardy was followed by security and did not return to celebrate with his teammates.

Rey Mysterio has taken his place.

Hardy, who has a long history of substance abuse issues, has since been reported to be having a “rough night,” according to reports.

Fightful.com was the first to report on his dismissal.

The wrestler hasn’t spoken publicly since leaving the event, but his brother, fellow wrestler Matt Hardy, said on Monday that he spoke to Jeff and that he was fine.

“I spoke with Jeff for a little while today and he’s fine,” Matt Hardy said.

“I think he’ll be fine, but this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into more detail, he can.”

“Jeff is fine. He’s at home and fine. It’s none of my business.”

“It’s not my story to tell or explain,” Matt Hardy continued, “and besides that, I wouldn’t be able to do it justice anyway because it’s not from my perspective, so I love my brother and all I want is for him to be okay and healthy.”

Jeff Hardy, the former WWE world heavyweight champion, has been arrested for alcohol and drug-related offenses in the past.

Hardy was most recently arrested for public intoxication in July 2019 and driving under the influence in October 2019.

He was also arrested in North Carolina in 2009 after a major drugs bust at his home in Cameron.

Investigators discovered 262 Vicodin prescription pills, 180 Soma prescription pills, 555 milliliters of anabolic steroids, a trace amount of powder cocaine, and drug paraphernalia inside the house.

He was charged with felony opium trafficking, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, felony keeping a dwelling to keep a controlled substance, and felony cocaine possession…

