Jeff Hardy was ‘kicked out of WWE’ after turning down the company’s offer of substance abuse treatment and rehab.

According to reports, WWE has released JEFF Hardy just days after he abruptly exited the ring and walked out through the audience during an untelevised show in Texas.

The 44-year-old, who is one-half of the legendary tag-team duo The Hardy Boyz, was reportedly fired by WWE after he turned down the company’s help and offer of rehab.

Hardy was ejected from the WWE tour over the weekend after vanishing from the ring in the middle of a match.

At a live event on Saturday, he was teamed up with Drew McIntyre and King Xavier Woods against Roman Reigns and the Uso brothers, Jimmy and Jey, when he abruptly tagged in McIntyre and exited the arena through the crowd.

Hardy, who has a long history of substance abuse issues, was said to be having a “rough night,” according to reports.

Fightful.com was the first to report on his dismissal.

The wrestler hasn’t spoken publicly since leaving the event, but his brother, fellow wrestler Matt Hardy, said on Monday that he spoke with Jeff and that he was fine.

“I spoke with Jeff for a little while today and he’s fine,” Matt Hardy said.

“I believe he’ll be fine, but this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into more detail, he’ll do so on his own.”

“Jeff is fine. He is at home and fine. It is none of my business.”

“It’s not my story to tell or explain,” Matt Hardy continued, “and besides that, I wouldn’t be able to do it justice anyway because it’s not from my perspective, so I love my brother and all I want is for him to be okay and healthy.”

