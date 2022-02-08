Jeff Saturday of ESPN Reacts To Tom Brady’s Retirement Remark

Tom Brady’s Retirement Remark Gets a Reaction From ESPN’s Jeff Saturday

Tom Brady says he’s “happy” with his decision to retire at 44, but the GOAT didn’t completely rule out a return to the game.

“Never say never,” as the saying goes.

“I’m just going to go with the flow.”

On their “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady said, “I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never.”

“…I’m very pleased with my choice.”

I’m not sure how I’ll feel in six months.”

“SO YOU’RE SAYING THERE’S A CHANCE?! My man is toying with my emotions,” ESPN’s Jeff Saturday said about Brady’s comments on Tuesday’s “NFL Live.”

Tom, don’t do it to me.”

