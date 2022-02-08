Jeff Stelling and Simon Jordan have joined the chorus of critics who have condemned West Ham for starting Kurt Zouma after the animal abuse video surfaced.

Jeff Stelling and Simon Jordan have joined the chorus of West Ham fans condemning the club’s decision to start Kurt Zouma after the animal abuse video surfaced.

PUNDITS and fans slammed Kurt Zouma tonight as he suited up for West Ham, less than 24 hours after The Sun published a video of him kicking his cat.

Despite fan outrage after the vile clips were made public, David Moyes named the 27-year-old in his squad to face the Hornets.

As he warmed up tonight, both sets of fans booed him, while thousands of others took to social media to criticize West Ham’s decision to let him play.

Football analysts and celebrities joined in the chorus of rage, expressing their displeasure.

“That’s certainly taught Zouma a lesson,” sarcastically tweeted Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling.

“After suffering for so long, he must be repentant before wearing the club’s shirt again!”

“Simple really, you are an animal abuser or you aren’t,” said Eva Carneiro, a former Chelsea doctor who worked with Zouma before his West Ham transfer.

“You either get something or you don’t get something from inflicting suffering on a helpless living being who can’t defend itself, and ‘apologies’ and ‘condemnation’ won’t change that.”

“Have to say I’m not in the demolish him camp,” ex-Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan added. “Consequences, yes… ruination, no.”

“However, I’m not sure what (hashtag)whufc is doing picking him up tonight… Not sure they’re reading the room correctly!”

“I think there is a lot of anger about (Kurt Zouma being selected to play), and rightly so,” West Ham legend James Collins told 5Live.

“It’s a big decision from the football club, and I don’t think it’s the right decision.”

“I believe the club made a mistake by making him available for the game.”

“I believe he should be sanctioned in some way.”

“It’s a big call from the club, but I think they’ve made a mistake.”

“So @WestHam you have failed a nation of animal lovers and shamed a great footballing nation to boot,” Wildlife TV host Chris Packham said.

“How do you feel about a sick animal abuser wearing your name on his shirt?” “@betway, what are your thoughts on a sick animal abuser wearing your name on his shirt?”

“You are a disgrace to sport, David Moyes.”

However, Zouma’s coach has stated that the video had no bearing on his decision to let him play.

“No, because he is one of our better players,” he told BT.

“However, it is undoubtedly ongoing, and the club is dealing with it, so that is a separate issue.”

It comes in the following formats:

Fans, on the other hand, were skeptical, with one commenting, “West Ham have not done anywhere near enough.”

He has no right to begin.

“I don’t know how to be a West Ham supporter if this happens…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.