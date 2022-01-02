Jemele Hill has a message from a former Ohio State football player.

A Message for Jemele Hill from a Former Ohio State Football Player
Following another former player’s accusations against Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes’ program, a former Ohio State football player has a message for Jemele Hill.
Marcus Williamson, a former Ohio State football player, announced his retirement on Saturday.
Williamson, a four-star recruit from the 2017 class, did not travel to Pasadena for Utah’s Rose Bowl victory.
On Saturday, Williamson went on a Twitter rant, accusing Meyer and the Buckeyes of various wrongdoings.
A thread worth reading. Also, Urban Meyer is a terrible guy. https://t.co/0GvHczQb5r
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 2, 2022
Did Urban and his staff run a very tough, competitive program, ABSOLUTELY! But allegations of mistreatment and attire around the facility was because of skin color or ANYTHING that wasn’t related to football or school is bull shit! Get the FACTS before you try to pass judgment.
— Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) January 2, 2022