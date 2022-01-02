Trending
Jemele Hill has a message from a former Ohio State football player.

A Message for Jemele Hill from a Former Ohio State Football Player

Following another former player’s accusations against Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes’ program, a former Ohio State football player has a message for Jemele Hill.

Marcus Williamson, a former Ohio State football player, announced his retirement on Saturday.

Williamson, a four-star recruit from the 2017 class, did not travel to Pasadena for Utah’s Rose Bowl victory.

On Saturday, Williamson went on a Twitter rant, accusing Meyer and the Buckeyes of various wrongdoings.

