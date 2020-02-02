Jemma Reekie smashes British indoor 800m record with debate over shoe technology continuing 

Jemma Reekie has smashed the British indoor 800m record and ensured the debate around shoe technology in athletics will continue.

The 21-year-old, a double European Under 23 gold medalist, produced an astonishing run of 1:57.91 at an invitational race in Glasgow on Saturday, taking half a second off Jenny Meadows’ mark set in 2010 and clocking the fastest in the world since 2006.

While clearly a remarkable run, and more impressive for the fact she outran training partner Laura Muir on the last lap, eyebrows were raised in the sport as she was understood to be running in a Nike prototype spike.

The Reekie camp have cited that the spikes are compliant with the new World Athletics regulations that were announced on Friday and come into force at the end of April.

They also claim her spikes and those of Muir do not feature a carbon plate, which coupled with a new ultra-responsive foam has been central to the debate around Nike’s record-breaking line of Vaporfly road shoes.

Her coach Andy Young said: ‘There is no carbon plate in Laura or Jemma’s spikes. It’s just a plastic plate.

‘It has some of the foam that’s in some of the new shoes. But it’s a normal looking spike and it is due to market.

‘So Laura and Jemma’s spike will meet the new regulations. These spikes are not the carbon plated spikes referenced online in pictures of (Nike) patents.’

Reekie’s time took more than three seconds off her previous best.