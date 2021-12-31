Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka’s stunning fiancee, celebrates her 33rd birthday with a hilarious Instagram post.

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka’s stunning fiancee, takes to Instagram to celebrate her 33rd birthday by stripping naked.

Jena Sims, BROOKS KOEPKA’S fiancee, shared a naked Instagram photo of herself in her 33rd birthday suit.

There was no sign of a driver as the golfer’s partner leaned into an open-top car for the exotic pose.

“Maybe this year I’ll find my car chapstick,” Jena joked alongside the seductive photo for her 242,000 Instagram followers.

Former world No. 1 on Instagram, former world No. 1 on Twitter, former world No. 1 on Facebook, former

1 Koepka took part in the festivities.

“Congratulations on your birthday, Jean!”

He wrote, “Big year ahead, can’t wait,” with a peach emoji, to which Jena responded, “Love u boo.”

The crowds were drawn in by the B-movie star’s own classy Instagram photo, which showed her surrounded by sun-lit trees.

“Birthday suit ballin!” Taylor Stern retorted.

“You just can’t beat a lil birthday booty,” Jena’s model friend Shannon Ford assuredly won the lingo bingo.

Jena and Koepka, a fellow American, reportedly started dating in 2017 and got engaged in April.

Despite the lack of a wedding date, Koepka, a four-time Major champion, appears to be in control of the details.

“Believe it or not, he has some strong opinions… not all of them obvious!” Jena wrote on Instagram in response to fans’ questions.

“I always run things by him, and he seems to enjoy it so far… seeing him happy makes me even more excited!”

Jena, who was crowned Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007, has a filmography that rivals that of Koepka.

When you have movies like Attack of the 50-foot Cheerleader, 3-Headed Shark Attack, and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming to watch, who wants to go golfing?