Jenny Taft Is Said To Be Leaving “Undisputed” According To Reports, Jenny Taft Is Said To Be Leaving “Undisputed”

Jenny Taft Is Said To Be Leaving “Undisputed”

Jenny Taft, a current Fox Sports host and sideline reporter, is reportedly close to signing a new contract with the network.

Taft is a sideline reporter for FOX’s top college football broadcast team, alongside play-by-play man Gus Johnson and analyst Joel Klatt, and she’ll be leaving as host of “Undisputed.”

According to the New York Post’s Ryan Glasspiegel, she is expected to concentrate on her role as a sideline reporter.

Her feud with Skip Bayless, according to the report, was not the reason for the change.



The World Cup is coming up on FOX in the next few months, according to the report.

Taft has yet to be named as a World Cup reporter, but that could happen soon.

Hosting “Undisputed” doesn’t really fit with her schedule, which includes the World Cup and college football.

In the coming months, she will also give birth to a baby girl.

Jenny Taft is juggling a lot of responsibilities.

Arguing with Skip Bayless in the morning isn’t necessary.

