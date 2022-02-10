Jeremy Giambi, a former MLB player, has died.

Jeremy Giambi, a former baseball player, has passed away.
Jeremy Giambi, a former Major League Baseball player, died on Wednesday, according to reports.
According to his agent, Joel Wolfe, Jeremy Giambi, 47, died on Wednesday at his parents’ home.
On Wednesday evening, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal broke the heartbreaking news on Twitter.
According to his agent, Joel Wolfe, “Jeremy Giambi passed away today at his parents’ home in Southern California.”
“Please respect Jason and his family’s privacy during this difficult time,” he tweeted.
Breaking: Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Has Died
Breaking: Former MLB Player Jeremy Giambi Has Died
Horrible news: Jeremy Giambi passed away today at his parents’ home in Southern California, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Jason and the family request that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.
— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 9, 2022
Awful news to share: Jeremy Giambi, who played for six years in the major leagues, died today at 47, according to his agent, Joel Wolfe. Giambi played with his brother, Jason, in Oakland as well as in Kansas City, Philadelphia and Boston.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2022