Jeremy Giambi, an ex-MLB star who once played for the Red Sox, has died at the age of 47, and his former teammates are mourning him.

Jeremy Giambi, an ex-MLB star who once played for the Boston Red Sox, has died at the age of 47. Former teammates are mourning his passing.

JEREMY Giambi, a former Major League Baseball player who played for the Boston Red Sox, died at the age of 47.

Jason Giambi is Giambi’s brother.

From 1998 to 2003, Jeremy was a member of the American League.

Jeremy played for the Royals, Athletics, and Phillies, in addition to the Red Sox.

“We are heartbroken to learn of Jeremy Giambi’s passing,” the Athletics said in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Jeanne, Jason, his family, and friends.”

There will be more to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.