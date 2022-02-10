Jeremy Giambi has died, but the cause of death is unknown, and MLB is in mourning.

Jeremy Giambi has died, but the cause of death is unknown, and the MLB is in mourning.

Jeremy Giambi, a former major league baseball player, has died at the age of 47, with no cause of death yet known.

Jason Giambi, Jeremy’s brother, is a former Major League Baseball player who played from 1998 to 2003.

Jeremy aRoyals, Athletics, and Phillies were among the teams for which the late baseball star played.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Jeremy Giambi, a member of our Green and Gold family,” the Athletics said in a statement on Twitter.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and their families and friends.”

It is unknown how Jeremy died, but reports suggest he died at his parents’ home.

What caused the death of Jeremy Giambi?

TMZ first reported Giambi’s death, which was later confirmed by The Athletics, who issued a statement on Twitter.

Despite the fact that the death was confirmed, no cause of death was given.

Who was Jeremy Giambi, and where did he come from?

Giambi was a major leaguer who was born on September 30, 1974, in San Jose, California.

He made his MLB debut for the Kansas City Royals in 1998, after being drafted as the 169th overall pick in the 1996 draft.

Giambi was acquired by the Oakland Athletics in exchange for Brett Laxton prior to the 2000 season, and then traded to the Phillies in May 2002, and then to the Red Sox in December 2002, after two seasons with the Royals.

Giambi played in the minors for the White Sox and Dodgers after the 2003 season before retiring in 2005.

Giambi stayed out of the spotlight after baseball and lived a quiet life.

Tributes are pouring in for the baseball legend.

After Jeremy Giambi’s death at the age of 47, tributes poured in.

Susan Slusser, a San Francisco Giants beat writer, texted Jeremy’s former teammate Barry Zito and tweeted Zito’s sentiments.

“The news about Jeremy has completely shocked me.”

He was a very loving person with a soft heart, and it was clear to us as his teammates that he was dealing with some deeper issues.

“I hope this serves as a wake-up call for people to not go it alone, and for families and friends to trust their instincts when someone close to them requires assistance.”

In this difficult time, may God bless Jeremy and his family.”