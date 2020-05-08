Jerez’s challenge to confuse the World Cup

MotoGP begins to clean the cobwebs of the motorcycles. Yesterday, the organizer of the World Cup, Dorna, announced an agreement with the Andalusian Government and the Jerez City Council with a proposal to start the MotoGP show in July and in the city of Cádiz; with two consecutive races: Spanish Grand Prix on 19, and the Andalusian Grand Prix on 26, plus a Superbike test on August 2. A plan that is subject, of course, to the approval of the Ministry of Health and the final decision of the central government. The affirmative answer from the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) is taken for granted.

Dorna has drawn up an action plan, which will be published in the coming days, which establishes a reduction to a minimum of the members of each team, with a maximum of 1,300 professionals in the entire paddock. A contingent that would arrive at least fourteen days before the date, and with a coronavirus detection test carried out before leaving their countries. Once in the circuit, they have prepared about 10,000 tests for all the personnel, who would also take their temperature every day and undergo strict security measures to avoid contagion. Nothing new in a sport that assumes improvements every year to avoid any accident. The proposed plan even has a protocol of what to do if a positive is detected. Of course, the races Dorna has in mind to do in Europe are behind closed doors.

When asked by ABC, the organization’s sources are optimistic with this recently signed three-way starting point; consider that there are still many weeks to go by the proposed date, and note that countries, including Spain, are beginning to regain some normality due to the decrease in infections and deaths. In fact, Cádiz has requested the Ministry of Health to jump to Phase 1 from this Monday due to the small number of new infected.

It is a scenario, for the moment on paper, developed to launch immediately in case it is confirmed that the coronavirus is experiencing its decline, although the same sources from the organization indicate that this scenario is only contemplated with the participation of the elderly number of pilots possible. If, at the time, any of the most powerful countries on the planet motorcycling could not attend the event because their borders have not yet been opened, they would delay the scheduled dates. They are aware that MotoGP is a sport that does not carry too much risk of contagion for the riders, equipped with helmets and overalls almost all the time, although it does for other workers.

On the part of the pilots, the news has been very good, after months of lethargy, indecision and great prizes suspended as the calendar and the virus progressed. It should be remembered that the only time they could get on the bikes was in the preseason and in the Qatar Grand Prix only for the Moto2 and Moto3 categories. However, the teams admit that they still do not have too much information and are waiting for more details regarding the test and security protocol, which they understand will come when the government gives the green light to the project. They do affirm to this newspaper that they were asked in mid-April for a list of the minimum personnel with which the logistics and preparation of a grand prize could be carried out.

Also delighted with the initiative, the Jerez City Council, since it would be a boost to the region’s economy in a turbulent year. “Although we cannot live the clamor of the fans on the streets and in the tribunes of the circuit, it is three weeks of motorcycling where the name of Jerez will be on all international televisions. At the local level, this agreement is a shock to the economy of Jerez since 1,300 people will be in the city these weeks, staying in hotels in Jerez, “said the mayor, Mamen Sánchez.

However, Dorna is fully aware that MotoGP is a global sport, involving the mobilization of many people from very different countries, each with their own confinement measures and their development of the disease. On the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP grid there are 19 nationalities, from Spain to Japan, passing through Italy, Malaysia, Australia, South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey or Portugal. This means that the final decision concerns, above all, the Ministry of Health, but also that of Transport and Interior. Therefore, however, the final approval lies with the central government.

Sources from the Higher Sports Council consulted by this newspaper limit the euphoria unleashed among MotoGP fans and riders as they point out that it is a date still too far away to know exactly how the phases of relief from confinement will have developed. And they refer to Health to assess the situation and assess whether the conditions for sports practice are given in the terms indicated in the Dorna and Jerez project.

However, they also point out that, in the event that the athletes and their teams had to move from one country to another, they do not believe that there was too much impediment in granting special permission for these movements.

12 to 16 races

“I think at the beginning of June we could have a total schedule for the European events. Our idea is to develop events until November, and if it were possible to recover events from outside Europe in late November and December, do them. Otherwise, the World Cup would end in Europe, “said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta yesterday in an interview for Dazn, owner of the World Cup television rights.

Because the organizing company already has more protocols and plans in place, such as the one approved yesterday with Jerez. «We are driving between 12 and 16 races, and the same procedure that we have done with Spain is being done with other countries. They all have a commission where these types of protocols are discussed, because each sport has certain conditions, “continued Ezpeleta, who observes that he is already in talks with Brno (Czech Republic), Austria and Italy. In most, there would be two consecutive races, as is the plan for Jerez; to take advantage of the stay and logistics and avoid further displacement.

Waiting for the government to turn the traffic light green, the motorcycles begin to light up. .