Jermain Defoe, 39, is wanted by Sunderland in an emotional transfer return following his departure from Rangers.

After leaving Rangers, Jermain Defoe, 39, was wanted by Sunderland in an emotional transfer return.

SUNDERLAND manager Lee Johnson has revealed that he is considering bringing Jermain Defoe back to the club.

The contract of the 39-year-old striker with Glasgow Rangers expired this week, and he is now a free agent.

Defoe, who won the Scottish Premier League under Steven Gerrard last season, had only made two appearances in the top flight this season.

He’d also increased his coaching responsibilities, but with Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the dugout, he felt it was time for a change.

Defoe has stated that he would like to ‘play in front of fans and be part of a successful side’ before retiring from football.

Sunderland, who are chasing promotion in League One, are hoping to persuade him to return to the Stadium of Light despite “a million and one things.”

Defoe was a fan favorite on Wearside after scoring 37 goals in 93 appearances after joining from Toronto in 2015.

Johnson has expressed interest in ex-West Ham and Tottenham striker Nathan Broadhead, who is currently sidelined with a long-term hamstring injury.

“We’re fully aware of Jermain’s situation, as everyone is,” he said ahead of the weekend’s trip to Accrington Stanley.

“We’re well aware of his character traits and the professional standards he’s upheld throughout his elite and top-level career.

“As with any transfer scenario, there are a million and one things that must happen for it to be beneficial to all parties.”

“With any out-of-contract player, and especially with Jermain, that would be the key.”

“It’s really that simple.”

I can’t go into much more detail because it’s an open-market player who, like any other open-market player, would consider the advantages and disadvantages.

“Obviously, the area’s rapport is taken into account, and respect for an individual, not only as a great human being, but also as someone who has had a successful career, is always taken into account.”

