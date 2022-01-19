Jermain Defoe confirms Sunderland is one of a ‘few’ transfer options: ‘The phone has been going crazy.’

As he tries to figure out his next move, JERMAIN DEFOE revealed his ‘phone has been going crazy.’

He also hinted at a sensational return to Sunderland.

The Stadium of Light, on the other hand, is only one of a ‘few’ options.

“The phone has been going crazy,” Defoe said to talkSPORT.

It’s a good sign when the phone is still ringing at 39.

“I have a few options.”

“The Sunderland option has been well documented.”

Defoe’s contract with the Rangers was terminated last week as he approaches his 40th birthday.

However, he does not appear to be ready to hang up his boots and retire just yet because he wants to “play in front of fans and be part of a successful side” once more.

Sunderland, who are chasing promotion to League One, are hoping to overcome ‘a million and one things’ to persuade him to return to the North-East, according to manager Lee Johnson.

After joining the Black Cats from Toronto in 2015, Defoe has scored 37 goals in 93 appearances.

His touching friendship with tragic young fan Bradley Lowery also helped him gain notoriety in the community.

“We’re fully aware of Jermain’s situation, as is everyone,” Johnson said last week.

“We’re fully aware of his character traits and the professional standards he’s upheld throughout his elite and top-level career.

“As with any transfer scenario, a million and one things have to happen for it to be beneficial to all parties.”

“With any out-of-contract player, and particularly with Jermain, that would be the key.”

Last season, Defoe won his long-awaited first league title with Rangers under Steven Gerrard, but he was let go after falling out of favor this season.

The 57-cap ex-England striker became emotional as he reflected on his time at Ibrox.

“The boys, they’re unbelievable,” he continued. “You sign for a club, obviously I came with a big reputation, and I was so desperate to go and win a league title, and the boys were fantastic.”

“My teammates, especially the young lads, were incredible.”

Glen Kamara and Joe Aribo refer to me as uncle.

“When I’d walk into the gym, the guys would be on their phones, saying, ‘Uncle’s coming.’

“Just that appreciation from the boys, I believe it was Joe Aribo who messaged me the other day and said, ‘Honor to play with you uncle, I feel so blessed I helped you, I contributed in helping you get that league title.'”

