Jermain Defoe has been contacted by Sunderland about a possible transfer, and the striker is willing to make an emotional return.

Jermain Defoe has been approached by Sunderland about making an emotional return to the Stadium of Light, and the veteran striker is seriously considering it.

Defoe left Rangers last week, but he is not retiring, and at 39, he wants to continue playing for at least another six months.

In the days following his departure from Ibrox, he was contacted by two Championship clubs and a third-tier side – believed to be Sunderland.

He would prefer to play at the highest level possible, but because of his ties to the Black Cats, he might consider a return to League One for a final flourish.

Defoe is a huge hit at the Stadium of Light, where he scored 34 goals in 87 games and fully embraced his role as the club’s talisman.

Although a return to Sunderland is far from certain – Lee Johnson has stated that “a million and one things would have to click into place” for the deal to go through – the prospect appeals to the veteran forward.

He’s still sharp, believes he’s match fit, and his top priority is to play games, according to my sources. Defoe will take this week to weigh his options before making a final decision.

He’ll be well aware, however, of the impact a return to Wearside would have on Sunderland, whose League One promotion campaign has stalled slightly in recent weeks, with two draws and a loss.

“I’ve had a few calls from different clubs, quite relaxed really,” the former England player said on Friday.

“Do you still want to play for six months? We still think you can help us get over the line or improve, not just on the field but also in the dressing room.”

With Nathan Broadhead sidelined with a long-term injury, the Black Cats are looking for a forward.

