Jerome Bettis Reacts To The Steelers’ Huge Sunday Victory

Steelers’ Jerome Bettis Reacts To Huge Win On Sunday

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis is ecstatic following the Steelers’ huge win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Bettis tweeted immediately after kicker Chris Boswell kicked the game-winning field goal how great of a team win it was for the black and gold.

